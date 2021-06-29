32-year-old Chennai man successfully treated for Green Fungus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at a private hospital successfully treated a 32 year old man who was diagnosed with Green Fungus after recovering from Covid-19 recently.

According to a press release from Venkataeswara Hospital, the patient also had diabetes. He had complaints of weakness, tiredness, body ache, yellowish nasal discharge which was also at times blood stained. He was diagnosed with a case of acute rhinosinusitis.

The doctors carried out diagnostic nasal endoscopy and confirmed the diagnosis of fungal sinusitis. The fungal culture revealed the growth of Aspergillus (Green Fungus). The patient was put on anti-fungal treatment. The patient has now recuperated well, the release added.