Crowds back on Chennai streets as Covid rules relaxed

While norms were maintained in affluent retail outlets, rules went for a toss on streets

Published: 29th June 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees wait at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Monday | P Jawahar

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid concerns of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19, shops, malls and places of worship were reopened in Chennai on Monday. While social distancing guidelines were maintained in affluent retail outlets, the rules went for a toss in shops on narrow lanes and market streets.

For example, by 10 am, T Nagar’s Ranganathan Street was packed to capacity with shoppers. The crowd on the street was akin to the situation before the pandemic. Some big shops on the street tried restricting the number of visitors, as large crowds thronged the entrance.

Clothing and jewellery stores in T Nagar too witnessed a large number of customers. “I postponed my wedding by nearly two months because we couldn’t shop for it. So I decided to shop at the first opportunity, in case the government asks shops to close again,” said Saritha Sugumar, a shopper at a saree shop on Usman Road.

Some people even left Chennai to buy silk sarees from Kancheepuram and Arani in Thiruvallur. Many customers at jewellery stores said they came to pick up items they ordered previously. “We placed our order about 50 days ago, but then the lockdown was enforced. We aren’t here to shop; just to pick up our order,” said Rathinakumar, a resident of Tambaram.

Workers at jewellery stores said many people had shown an interest in wedding jewellery. “Many families that came to buy mangal sutras. Fortunately, today is an auspicious day, so they could buy it,” said the manager of a jewellery store near Panagal Park.

On the other hand, many of Chennai’s malls received only 30 per cent of its visitor capacity. With a 50 per cent restriction imposed by the government, malls implemented an upper cap on the number of people allowed inside. Though malls themselves were not crowded, there was severe traffic and crowding near the entrances during the first few working hours. “All employees of malls have been told to get vaccinated. We already had one vaccination drive, and were told that there would be more,” said S Kumar, a security guard at a mall in South Chennai.

With places of worship reopening in Chennai and its neighbouring districts, temples witnessed celebrations. A visitor who went to the Vadivudaimman Temple in Thiruvallur said, “The temple reopened with trumpets and drums, and with various poojas. Most people practised physical distancing, but there was a crowd near the altar.” Some mosques in the city have restrictions for people over the age of 60 years and those under 10 years. By 5 am, several people were walking on Marina, Elliot’s and Thiruvanmiyur beaches.

