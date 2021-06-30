STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Underground project won’t affect TN's Mathikettan-Periyar tiger corridor, claims project director

State Forest Department officials said a proper Environment Impact Assessment study was not held to establish that the Neutrino Observatory project will not be hazardous to the environment.

Published: 30th June 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Map showing Neutrino observatory clearly falling within the boundary of the tiger reserve.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) meeting, which will be chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin, India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) project director Gobinda Majumder has claimed that INO’s works will not affect the Mathikettan-Periyar tiger corridor. 

The extent of land for the INO project comprises 26.825 hectares of revenue land above ground and 4.62 hectares of underground land comprising tunnels and lab caverns, Majumdar said. “The surface facilities are purely restricted to the 26.825 hectares of revenue land, and they lie completely outside the adjoining reserve forest.

Hence, the surface facilities would not disturb the reserve forest or tiger corridor in any way. Of the 4.62 hectares of underground construction, the tunnel entrance begins in revenue land and the horizontal tunnel (just like a railway tunnel) gets several metres deep before it enters the forest land,” he added.  

Majumder also claimed that the tiger corridor lies completely within the forest land and no INO activity will be conducted on forest land. “Hence, there will be no obstruction to tiger movement. Whatever activity will be taken up in the forest will take place several metres below the surface. Note that about 3 hectares of the 4.62 hectares forest land will overlap with the demarcation of the tiger corridor above ground. Again, we highlight that the diversion of forest land is notional and there will never be any construction or activity in forest land, only deep under it,” he reiterated.  

The project director assured that INO is committed to creating a model project with no damage to the environment, no displacement or obstruction to local people and their daily activities, and no radioactivity or toxic emission. “We believe that such a project will also be an opportunity for students in Tamil Nadu and other parts of India to work on cutting edge technology in a world-class project,” Majumder further said. 

When contacted, State Forest Department officials said that a proper scientific Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) study was not held to establish that the INO project will not be hazardous to the environment. “It’s a first of its kind project involving blasting of rocks and tunnelling works. There will be peripheral disturbances. The demarcation of tiger corridor by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) is only notional.

The corridor used by tigers may include the adjacent revenue lands as well, for which ground truthing (validating information directly, especially by direct observation on the ground, rather than by interpretation of remotely obtained data) is needed. Any disturbance to this corridor will affect the big cat population in several critical habitats of Western Ghats,” one of the officials said.    

Meanwhile, a source in the Environment and Forests Department told Express that Chief Minister MK Stalin’s schedule was sought recently to plan a SBWL meeting. “The INO project will be discussed in the next SBWL meeting which may happen in the first or second week of July. The wildlife clearance application will be formally rejected by the SBWL and forwarded to National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for a final decision,” the source said. Stalin has already asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drop the INO project proposal in Tamil Nadu.   

Meanwhile, several scientists and academics had recently written to Stalin urging him to go ahead with the INO project, stating that the construction and operation would be safe and there would be no hazards to the populace. In the letter, the signatories note that the neutrinos are ‘shy and non-interactive and hence absolutely harmless’. Renowned subject matter experts and scientists such as Prof Arthur B McDonald and Prof Takaaki Kajita; Distinguished Visiting Researcher at Perimeter Institute, Canada and IIT Madras G Baskaran; and former IMSc professor TR Govindarajan were amongst the signatories in the letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neutrino Mathikettan-Periyar tiger corridor India-based Neutrino Observatory State Board for Wildlife Tamil Nadu Forest Department
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp