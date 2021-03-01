Iranian convict caught using mobile in Puzhal Central Prison

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Iran national lodged in Puzhal Central Prison was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a surprise check on Saturday. According to police sources, the device, a basic Nokia model was confiscated from 36-year-old Jaffer Ali, convicted in drugs smuggling case in 2018.

An FIR was registered in Puzhal police station on Saturday night. An officer said prison officials are investigating all the channels that helped him get access to the gadget.