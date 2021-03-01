Dynamic lighting for hanging bridge

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city Corporation is to all set to unveil a new hanging bridge at Villvakkam Lake with colour changing dynamic LED lighting. It is going to be the first of its kind hanging bridge in the city with dynamic lights.

The civic body, under the Smart City Mission, has taken up restoration and beautification of Villivakkam Lake at a cost of Rs 16 crore. The dynamic lighting is a part of that, at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

“This architectural lighting will highlight and enhance the delicate structure of the bridge. The Corporation is of the firm conviction that such lighting would attract more visitors,” said a Corporation official.

The lighting will also be used as a mark of celebration to express solidarity for various occasions like Independence Day, Republic Day, the official added. The lake, once completely restored will have a children’s park, adult gym, walkers’ pathway, Aavin parlour, multipurpose lawn and open-air theatre. The suspension bridge would connect two bunds of the lake and the visitors could have a feeling of walking over the water.

The lake, which once was full of encroachment and silt, has a neat walkers lane, an island in between the water now. The civic body has desilted the lake taking scientific inputs from various organisations. Officials said Pallikaranai Anai Eri will also be turned into an eco park with all recreational facilities by 2021 for residents of south Chennai. Presently, there is an eco park at Chetpet with such recreational facilities.