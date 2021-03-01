Now, Uber riders in Chennai will have 'Public Transport' as an option on the app

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Uber riders in Chennai will now be able to view ‘Public Transport’ as an option along with other familiar modes like UberGo, Premier and Uber Auto on the app.

After partnerships with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Uber has launched the option of ‘Public Transport’ in Chennai on their app, a release stated.

The feature provides an overview of the city’s Metro and bus services with details of the fastest and cheapest routes, schedules and directions to the nearest transit stops, to help riders make possible journey choices.

The launch is also in line with Uber's commitment to make all rides on its platform 100 percent emission-free by 2040 through zero-emission vehicles and the integration of public transport and micro-mobility, the company's statement said.

The ‘Public Transport’ journey planning feature gives riders a seamless way to look at all the options within the Uber app. After selecting ‘Public Transport,’ the app surfaces information on the city’s metro and bus service with details on real-time scheduling, arrival and departure times, pricing, information on stops, and walking directions to a destination. Users have the option of customizing each journey by choosing preferred modes of transit and route including choosing ridesharing options to help with first/last mile connectivity, the release said.

"'Public Transport' journey planning feature was launched for powering smart mobility in Chennai. This enables efficient commute options, saves riders' time and money and improves the city’s productivity," said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia.