STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Online tech event at KCG College

KCG College of Technology held a national-level technical event online on Saturday. Titled ‘Sirius 2021’, events like Aero Art Contest 2021, Ideathon, Aero & Spacecraft Quiz were held.

Published: 01st March 2021 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: KCG College of Technology held a national-level technical event online on Saturday. Titled ‘Sirius 2021’, events like Aero Art Contest 2021, Ideathon, Aero & Spacecraft Quiz were held.

A speech on recent trends in Aeronautical Engineering, research facilities (wind tunnels, high speed jet facility, flight simulator) of KCG Aeronautical Department and its contribution towards Aero Research domain was made by a faculty.

Mohamed Nouman (XI Std) of Alwin Memorial Public School, Selaiyur secured first prize in IDEATHON and AERO ART CONTEST 2021, Ronick Aakshath (XI Std), Alwin Memorial Public School won second prize in Aero Art Contest 2021 and Parthipan A, KRA Vidhyashram Mat Hr Sec school received second prize in Aero & Spacecraft Quiz competition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp