Online tech event at KCG College

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: KCG College of Technology held a national-level technical event online on Saturday. Titled ‘Sirius 2021’, events like Aero Art Contest 2021, Ideathon, Aero & Spacecraft Quiz were held.

A speech on recent trends in Aeronautical Engineering, research facilities (wind tunnels, high speed jet facility, flight simulator) of KCG Aeronautical Department and its contribution towards Aero Research domain was made by a faculty.

Mohamed Nouman (XI Std) of Alwin Memorial Public School, Selaiyur secured first prize in IDEATHON and AERO ART CONTEST 2021, Ronick Aakshath (XI Std), Alwin Memorial Public School won second prize in Aero Art Contest 2021 and Parthipan A, KRA Vidhyashram Mat Hr Sec school received second prize in Aero & Spacecraft Quiz competition.