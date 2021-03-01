Shifting focus to newer passions

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seshadri Nathan Sukumaran, international photographer and Canon’s brand ambassador strongly believes in “Photography is for all and people from diverse backgrounds must be part of it,” taking inspiration from this he has tied up with the Chennai Corporation to take free photography lessons for underprivileged studetns of Corporation schools.

With several accolades and decades of experience under his belt, the renowned photographer, will teach the students the basics of photography such as adjusting ISO, shutter priorities, details and types of photography, and how to handle various cameras.

“We chose Corporation schools because those students won’t have a camera while private school students normally may have high-end cameras,” says Sukumaran, who has also covered the Olympics. He first began the classes at the Nandanam Corporation school last week and moved to other Corporation schools in Saidapet and Nungambakkam.

“I expected low enrolment numbers but the response we received was massive,” he said. The classes will have theory taught through power point presentations and practical knowledge by handling the cameras. “As the students’ minds were affected due to the pandemic and photography is a great way to lift their spirits. Photography is an ocean and the students may have faced severe stress due to the pandemic. These lessons in photography may give some relief from stress,” he adds.

Sukumaran adds that many students ended up playing mobile and video games during lockdown and now, learning photography may give them a second passion to pursue in life. “We have now identified four to five Corporation schools. Following that, we may move to other Government matriculation and higher secondary schools as well,” he adds, pointing out that his goal is to bring about a diversity in the photography field. “I am thankful to the Corporation Commissioner G Prakash who gave me this opportunity without thinking twice and also the former Chief Secretary K Shanmugam,” he said.