STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Storage in Chennai reservoirs almost double than in 2020

With city reservoirs brimming, there will be enough water for least for 12 months, say officials. The purchase from desalination plants has also been reduced.

Published: 01st March 2021 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

A file picture of Chembarambakkam lake on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With city reservoirs brimming, there will be enough water for least for 12 months, say officials. The purchase from desalination plants has also been reduced.

After rains in November and December, the reservoirs received copious inflow. As against the 6,229 mcft (million cubic feet) storage last year, the total storage now stands at 10,694 mcft. 

“We are supplying 830 MLD (million litres a day) to the core and added areas of the city. There is enough water to serve the city for this year. We have also reduced purchase from desalination plants.

Only 36 MLD from Nemmeli and 85 MLD from Minjur is being purchased currently,” said an official. 
While 700 MLD is supplied to core areas, 110 MLD is being supplied to added areas.

Reservoir level

  • Chembarambakkam:    3,207 mcft
  • Red Hills  :                   3,155 mcft 
  • Poondi  :                       2,973 mcft 
  • Cholavaram :               861 mcft

The fifth reservoir, Thervoy Kandigai has a storage of 498 mcft. However, no water is being drawn from here as of yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai water Chennai reservoirs
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp