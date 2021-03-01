Storage in Chennai reservoirs almost double than in 2020

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With city reservoirs brimming, there will be enough water for least for 12 months, say officials. The purchase from desalination plants has also been reduced.

After rains in November and December, the reservoirs received copious inflow. As against the 6,229 mcft (million cubic feet) storage last year, the total storage now stands at 10,694 mcft.

“We are supplying 830 MLD (million litres a day) to the core and added areas of the city. There is enough water to serve the city for this year. We have also reduced purchase from desalination plants.

Only 36 MLD from Nemmeli and 85 MLD from Minjur is being purchased currently,” said an official.

While 700 MLD is supplied to core areas, 110 MLD is being supplied to added areas.

Reservoir level

Chembarambakkam: 3,207 mcft

Red Hills : 3,155 mcft

Poondi : 2,973 mcft

Cholavaram : 861 mcft

The fifth reservoir, Thervoy Kandigai has a storage of 498 mcft. However, no water is being drawn from here as of yet.