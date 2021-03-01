Three held in Chennai mother, daughter assault case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after two men assaulted a 47-year-old woman and her daughter in Vellala Street in Aminjikarai, police on Sunday claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of three persons.

The suspects are Anthony Kumar (36) of Pulianthope Balaji (23) of Nammalwarpet and Sellappa (45). According to police sources, Anthony Kumar and Balaji were called in for an inquiry by Pulianthope patrol police while they were roaming suspiciously.

During the questioning, police said, the duo spilt the beans about the crime they committed on Friday afternoon. Police arrested both and handed them over to Aminjikarai police, whose investigation revealed that they had several pending cases.

Aminjikarai police said that both the men targeted the woman, Jayanthi, who died at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on the same day, for the jewellery she was wearing. Her daughter, Monika (25) is undergoing treatment. The duo claimed that they were instigated by Sellapa.