Unreserved rakes in six train routes from March 15

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After 11 months passengers can soon travel in Chennai-Puducherry and five other routes without reserving tickets. Six pairs of trains will resume from March 15 to April 1 in various routes for unreserved passengers.

According to a press statement, unreserved trains are to be resumed in Egmore - Puducherry, Tambaram - Villupuram, Mettupalayam - Coimbatore, Vridhachalam - Salem, Karur - Tiruchy and Tiruchy - Karaikudi sections.

They were operated as passenger trains using MEMU and DEMU rakes before lockdown. However, trains are to be resumed as ‘Express’ special resulting in increase in fare. The maiden service of Egmore - Puducherry train will commence on March 22 in both directions.

Similarly, Tambaram- Villupuram service will start on April 1 and the train will run six days a week except Saturdays. Return journey from Villuupuram will commence on April 2 and it will run all days except Sundays.