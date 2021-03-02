STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tastebreaker: The red strings club

Without a doubt, the best part of TRSC is that the game provides highlights of important plot points at the top of the screen.

Published: 02nd March 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are games where if you took a break from playing them, getting back to them would be as disorienting as waking up mid-nap. Why am I here? What was I doing? How do I move? How did Trevor land up near this dumpster? So, once every so often, we find ourselves in need of a tastebreaker. This time, I played ‘The Red Strings Club’.It is a cyberpunk-based story that I started playingwhen Cyberpunk 2077 initially released across consoles.

TRSC is a narrative driven game, where we learn more about the story of this universe based on dialogue and some action choices of the stories of multiple characters. Donovan is a bartender at The Red Strings Club. He serves drinks to alter the moods of the visitors, and requests payment in information. While I wonder how they manage to breakeven, Donovan begins to uncover the conspiracy behind ‘Social Psyche Welfare’, when a half-alive ‘Akara’ android stumbles into the bar. 

While most of the game is just reading a lot of dialogue with ambient music backing it, there is some gameplay interspersed within the story.TRSC does a good job of occasionally breaking the fourth wall to summon spirits (us) to help us vibe match the game. This involves us doing a bit of the heavy-lifting — mixing Donovan’s drinks to create the optimal mixture to obtain information from the visitors, or creating the right implants to alter the cyberpunk lifestyle of people in Supercontinent Ltd. 

What the game lacks in pixel density and gameplay, it compensates for in the intricacy of the storyline and character depth. As the drink mixes get more complicated, so does the story surrounding SPW. Would a new civilization with half-humans who can’t experience sadness prevail?A normal game would have us seeing the story unravel first-hand from Donovan. But this game goes a level above, by having us see Donovan use visitors to the bar provide him with important information.

Without a doubt, the best part of TRSC is that the game provides highlights of important plot points at the top of the screen. Take a two month break from playing the game? No problem, there’s a ticker that gives you exactly where you’re at in terms of information gathered in the story.  Donovan can have all my information if in return it meant that all games have this feature. 

Anusha Ganapathi

@quaffle_waffle

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp