‘Develop habit of continuous learning’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Marshal RD Mathur, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, on Tuesday stressed upon proactive role of instructors in moulding young trainees capable of independently handling new generation vehicles.

Air Marshal Mathur, who was briefed by the Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station, Avadi, on all maintenance and training activities interacted with air warriors and urged them to maintain a steep learning curve and develop the habit of continuous learning so as to be relevant, effective and operational.