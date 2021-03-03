DMDK functionary hacked to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old DMDK functionary, who tipped off the police about a ganja-peddling gang, was allegedly hacked to death by the gang on Monday night. Police said, the deceased was identified as A Raj Kumar from Moogambikai Nagar, Anakaputhur in Pallavaram.

Police said that Raj Kumar was a DMDK youth wing functionary who also ran a tailor shop near the Anakaputhur bus stand. “On Monday night at around 11pm, Raj Kumar closed his shop and as he was driving his two-wheeler a few meters away from the shop, a gang of six men arrived by motorbike,” said police.

Raj Kumar, who identified the men, put down his vehicle and started running. Police said that the gang chased and hacked him to death. After the gang fled the scene, passersby informed the police. Police sent the body to the Chromepet GH for post-mortem.

After preliminary investigation, police said that Raj Kumar had tipped off police about a ganja-peddling gang six months ago. With the help of CCTV footage, police found that the same members had recently been out of prison.