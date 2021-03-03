E-vehicles without registration: HC notice to Chennai Corporation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notices to the State Transport Department and the Greater Chennai Corporation on a plea alleging that the battery-operated vehicles engaged by a private contractor are operating without registration.

The issue pertains to activist Traffic KR Ramaswamy moving a PIL seeking direction to initiate action against erring officials alleging that the battery-operated vehicles are allowed to ply freely without registration and without following guidelines.

“The private contractor engaged by the Corporation is plying 3,000 battery vehicles and is openly refusing to register vehicles despite the fact that the State has exempted the registration of e-vehicles and has not initiated action against such vehicles,” said Ramasamy.

He further added that if any person gets hit by such vehicles, he/she can neither claim compensation or insurance since they do not bear a registration number. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy recording the submissions orders notices to the Corporation and the transport department to file a detailed report and adjourned the petition by four weeks.