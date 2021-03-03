IIT-M E-Summit from March 5

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras’ (IIT-M’s) entrepreneurship cell will host the annual ‘Entrepreneurship Summit,’ aimed at driving innovation through engineering challenges, from March 5-14.

The online event will feature four conclaves — “youth conclave, innovators’ conclave, start-up conclave and growth conclave.” The theme for the summit is ‘Sustain to Attain’, highlighting the importance of persevering through difficult times.

It also features a campaign called ‘Pankh,’ which is focused on enabling growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) through sustainable business models, a statement said.