Lab at Chennai airport conducting 1,000 Covid-19 tests per day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city airport’s Covid test facility at the T-3 arrival terminal has been bustling with activity as 1,000 tests are being conducted every day since its opening on February 2.

A Chennai airport spokesman said that currently, the test facility ‘Hind labs’ set up by HLL Life Care has the capacity to handle 1,200 passengers. The spokesman said the lab is now catering to arriving passengers and it can soon be extended to departing passengers also.

Those arriving can undergo self-paid test (RT-PCR/TrueNat) at this facility. The RT- PCR test costs Rs 1,200 and results will arrive in five to seven hours. For the swifter TrueNat test, passengers have to pay Rs 2,500. The results will take less than four hours.

Meanwhile, the lab was inspected by Arun Kumar, Economic Adviser to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Dr J Radhakrishnan, State Health Secretary, along with State and Airports Authority of India officials, a release stated.

Case watch

The State reported 462 Covid-19 positive cases and one death, taking the tally to 8,52,478 and toll to 12,502 on Tuesday

Chennai: 167

Chengalpattu: 33

Kancheepuram: 17

Tiruvallur: 21

50,209 Samples tested

50,051 People tested

Source: Directorate of Public Health