STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Poll demand: Pallavaram wants municipality to turn corporation

Various proposals in this regard have been put on the back burner in the last decade; residents say change will result in better grievance redressal and amenities  

Published: 03rd March 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Corporation building

Chennai Corporation building (File photo | EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The residents of Pallavaram, which has been plagued by civic issues and environmental violations, want their municipality to be converted into an independent corporation. The residents have urged political parties to include this in their manifestos as the demand has for long been on the back burner, despite the municipality hardly being 50 metres away from Chennai Corporation limits. 

In 2011, when the Chennai Corporation limits were extended,  there was a proposal that the Pallavaram municipality, with 42 wards, would be made an additional zone of the Corporation. This proposal did not fructify and subsequently, another proposal in 2017, to make Pallavaram an independent corporation, also did not see the light even as Avadi turned an independent corporation. 

In 2019, when Pallavaram became a part of the newly-created Chengalpet district, there were talks that the municipality would be part of a bigger corporation under Tambaram, but that too has remained on paper. 
With a population of over 3 lakhs (2011 census) and with many developmental projects underway, Pallavaram is highly eligible to become a corporation. 

So, what are the benefits of turning a corporation? “It will improve grievance redressal. Presently, there is no connect between the municipality and the people whereas a corporation has many mechanisms such as apps and helplines for grievance redressal,” says resident and activist David Manohar. He said that keeping this a municipality gives politicians more leverage to interfere in its daily affairs.

“Encroachments, building violations and pollution of lakes are rampant here. In a corporation such as Chennai, it does not happen at the same level,” he said.  A corporation can also get foreign funding for projects, while residents say that corporations provide better roads, water supply and garbage collection. 

‘Can still merge with Chennai Corporation’
While this may appear far-fetched now, as the municipality is now part of Chengalpet district, residents still hope that a new GO could be passed to add Pallavaram to the Chennai city limits.  “When the Chennai Police limits cover Pallavaram, why can’t the corporation? Even localities in ECR and Sholinganallur have been bought under the Chennai Corporation,” said Manohar. 

Activist V Santhanam, who recently held several protests to add the municipality to Chennai Corporation, said people here have been deprived of all the benefits enjoyed by Chennai residents. “This locality must come under an IAS officer and that will bring better quality services and infrastructure.

Roads and platforms will be better, and Pallavaram too would benefit from Smart City projects.”  Santhanam said that despite being a municipality, the local body still dumps garbage in Perungudi, a Chennai Corporation zone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pallavaram
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp