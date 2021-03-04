81st birthday of Bangaru Adigalar celebrated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 81st birthday of Bangaru Adigalar was celebrated at Melmaruvathur Sakthi Peetam on Wednesday. According to a press release, on the occasion devotees arranged a procession, decorated with garlands from Adigalar House to Sakthi Peetam.

The birthday celebrations were held from February 28 to March 3. Earlier, Rs 1.50 crore worth public outreach programmes were conducted.The team also handed over education scholarship, tricycle to physically-challenged devotees, laptops to underprivileged students, ambulance and also tree saplings, the release added.