STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Cement prices go up by Rs 50/bag, irk builders

“Already, builders and developers have been struggling to complete projects affected by the  lockdown. This rise will put huge pressure on builders.

Published: 04th March 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

UltraTech Cement

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cement prices have gone up by Rs 50 a bag this month, sparking anger among developers and builders, who claim it has been done deliberately for profiteering at the fag end of the financial year and hampering ongoing works. “There has been an increase of Rs 50 in the price of a 50-kg cement bag.

It was Rs 390 per bag and now it has risen to Rs 440. What is the reason for this increase?” asked Builders Association of India (BAI) State treasurer S Rama Prabhu. Cement is one of the major materials used in all segments of the construction industry namely, housing (55% to 65%), infrastructure (15% to 25%), commercial and industrial construction (10% to 15%) and industry (5% to 15%). 

“Already, builders and developers have been struggling to complete projects affected by the  lockdown. This rise will put huge pressure on builders. From next week onwards, work in many  sites will come to a standstill due to this,” said Rama Prabhu. He felt that the price of cement could be lowered only after elections.

BAI and Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) have been urging the Prime Minister to form a Cement Regulatory Authority (CRA) to curb cartelization in the industry. They want the government to comply with recommendations of the Parliament Standing Committee in this regard. The South India Cement Manufacturers Association has stated that builders and developers are spreading misinformation among the public and their intent is to take advantage of economic recovery and further increase real estate prices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cement price
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp