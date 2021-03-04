RCC diva bag title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fun and frolic marked the seventh edition of J Ranjeet Jeweller Elite Super Sixes cricket tournament, organised by Rajasthani Youth Association (RYA) Cosmo Elite at Citi Centre, Mylapore. RCC Diva won the championship by defeating RYA Cosmo Elite 2-1 in a best of three finals. Eight teams took part in the tournament whose print partner was The New Indian Express.

The tournament was played as round-robin league in coloured clothes with live commentary. This is one of the few tournaments where people of all ages can play under the lights. Raghav was adjudged the best batsman, while the best bowler award went to Raj Ranka.

Ayush Jain who bagged an award for scoring the highest number of sixes was also adjudged the man of the series. Purab Ghoda bagged the emerging player award. The event was hosted by RYA Cosmo Elite president Aasish Solanki, secretary Dinesh Kumar Darda and sports chairman Sunil Lunawat and Vikram Ghoda.