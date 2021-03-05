STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
75-year-old stabbed to death after resisting rape attempt

In a shocking incident, a 75-year-old woman was stabbed to death after a man attempted to rape her, in the heart of the city on Wednesday night.

Published: 05th March 2021 03:15 AM

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a 75-year-old woman was stabbed to death after a man attempted to rape her, in the heart of the city on Wednesday night. The police on Thursday arrested one R Vasanth (31), a pavement dweller, in connection with the crime.

According to the police, the victim, an unmarried woman, had been living alone, and her neighbour helped her with house chores and daily food. The police suspect that the accused noticed the elderly woman living alone. They said: “The neighbour last saw the victim on Wednesday night while giving her dinner.

When he returned on Thursday morning with breakfast, he found her lying on a pool of blood and alerted the police.” The Royapettah police immediately reached the spot with an ambulance, and confirmed that the victim had already died.

There were stab injuries on her face and the body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police zeroed in on the accused with the help of CCTV footage. “Vasanth had attempted to rape the woman, and when she tried to raise an alarm, he killed her with a glass jar.

He then repeatedly stabbed her on the face, stole `1,000 from a cupboard, and fled,” said a senior police officer. The police have registered a case and Vasanth has been remanded in judicial custody.

