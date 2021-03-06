Covid cases rise in TN amid election season

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Covid cases in Tamil Nadu continued to increase with the State reporting 543 fresh cases and five deaths on Friday, taking the total cases to 8,53,992 and toll to 12,513.

Chennai reported 225 cases. According to the State Health Bulletin, active cases are now at 3,954 while people discharged are at 8,37,525, with 562 discharged on Friday.

Cases have been increasing from February 25 in Chennai, from 168 to above 200 now. Similarly, during the same period, from 467, cases in TN have risen to more than 500.