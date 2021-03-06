History-sheeter hacked to death at Ashok Nagar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death at Ashok Nagar on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Sivakumar from Mylapore, and was in the list of ‘A-plus’ rowdies. He had over 40 cases pending against him including for kidnapping, murder and use of country bombs.

At around 9.30 pm, when Sivakumar was on the Second Street of Postal Colony in Ashok Nagar, a six-member gang in three motorbikes waylaid him and hacked him.

Police said one year ago, Sivakumar and his gang had murdered ‘Thottam’ Sekar and his son Azhaguraja had vowed revenge. Azhaguraja had made several attempts, but failed until Thursday.