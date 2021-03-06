STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Of lyrics, music and carnatic renditions

Pennum Pannum is conceived to highlight the contribution of female composers in Carnatic music and Tamil Isai

Published: 06th March 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Carnatic vocalist Saketharaman

Carnatic vocalist Saketharaman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mirabai’s love for Krishna epitomised the concept of Bhakti; Andal’s Thiruppavai, a rendition dedicated to Lord Vishnu spoke volumes of her admiration for the creator; and Avvaiyar’s poetic praises of glory for Lord Muruga merged her blissfully into devotional love. That music and compositions are beyond age and gender is a given.

But it cannot be denied that the some of the famed works that continue to rule the sabha scenes and classical concerts are by female composers. Carnatic vocalist Saketharaman wishes to showcase the lyrical beauty and musical acumen of female composers, this International Women’s Day with a one-of-a-kind even titled Pennum Pannum.

There are at least 75 female composers, who have shown their versatility in composing Varnam, Pasuram, Dhevaram, Vi rutham, Ragamalika, Thalattu, Thillana, Bhajan, and Abhang in rare ragas and challenging thalams. There are others who have worked on the compositions of the likes of Muthuthandavar and Purandaradasar. Ninety students of Saketharaman’s music school, Kala Shiksha, will also be participating in varied roles in this event, talking about them and singing their songs as well.

Saketharaman believes that music can be a powerful vehicle for social reform. On the day of the concert, he plans to launch Samuditha Foundation. The mission of this foundation is to take Carnatic music to all, breaking social and economic barriers. “There have been several brilliant unsung female composers such as Thimmakka, Annamacharya’s wife.

The concert will include a stunning Shodasha Ragamalika of Sulochana Pattabhiraman, a garland of 16 ragas, tuned by my guru Padma Bhushan recipient Lalgudi Jayaraman sir. These female geniuses brought about women’s liberation and empowerment, without saying that they did it. I wanted to celebrate and showcase their work to the audience,” he said, according to a press release.

Akhila Srinivasan, director of Shriram Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Nithyashree Mahadevan, popular Carnatic vocalist, and Bharathy Bhaskar, famous Tamil orator and motivational speaker, will preside over the concert. The concert is sponsored by Shriram Life Insurance Co Ltd and co-sponsored by Kauvery Hospital.

The first Samuditha Award of Excellence will be given to Alamelu Ramakrishnan, who has written a book covering 40 female composers. The event will be held on March 7 at Narada Gana Sabha, Main Hall, at 6 pm following all the government protocols. Sakethraman will be accompanied by Vidwans L Ramakrishnan, Vijay Natesan and Vidushi Bhagyalakshmi on the morsing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp