Of lyrics, music and carnatic renditions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mirabai’s love for Krishna epitomised the concept of Bhakti; Andal’s Thiruppavai, a rendition dedicated to Lord Vishnu spoke volumes of her admiration for the creator; and Avvaiyar’s poetic praises of glory for Lord Muruga merged her blissfully into devotional love. That music and compositions are beyond age and gender is a given.

But it cannot be denied that the some of the famed works that continue to rule the sabha scenes and classical concerts are by female composers. Carnatic vocalist Saketharaman wishes to showcase the lyrical beauty and musical acumen of female composers, this International Women’s Day with a one-of-a-kind even titled Pennum Pannum.

There are at least 75 female composers, who have shown their versatility in composing Varnam, Pasuram, Dhevaram, Vi rutham, Ragamalika, Thalattu, Thillana, Bhajan, and Abhang in rare ragas and challenging thalams. There are others who have worked on the compositions of the likes of Muthuthandavar and Purandaradasar. Ninety students of Saketharaman’s music school, Kala Shiksha, will also be participating in varied roles in this event, talking about them and singing their songs as well.

Saketharaman believes that music can be a powerful vehicle for social reform. On the day of the concert, he plans to launch Samuditha Foundation. The mission of this foundation is to take Carnatic music to all, breaking social and economic barriers. “There have been several brilliant unsung female composers such as Thimmakka, Annamacharya’s wife.

The concert will include a stunning Shodasha Ragamalika of Sulochana Pattabhiraman, a garland of 16 ragas, tuned by my guru Padma Bhushan recipient Lalgudi Jayaraman sir. These female geniuses brought about women’s liberation and empowerment, without saying that they did it. I wanted to celebrate and showcase their work to the audience,” he said, according to a press release.

Akhila Srinivasan, director of Shriram Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Nithyashree Mahadevan, popular Carnatic vocalist, and Bharathy Bhaskar, famous Tamil orator and motivational speaker, will preside over the concert. The concert is sponsored by Shriram Life Insurance Co Ltd and co-sponsored by Kauvery Hospital.

The first Samuditha Award of Excellence will be given to Alamelu Ramakrishnan, who has written a book covering 40 female composers. The event will be held on March 7 at Narada Gana Sabha, Main Hall, at 6 pm following all the government protocols. Sakethraman will be accompanied by Vidwans L Ramakrishnan, Vijay Natesan and Vidushi Bhagyalakshmi on the morsing.