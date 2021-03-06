STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Student death: Criminal case against school staff dropped

“Although the largest joint in the body, the knee is the most vulnerable to injury because of its poor arrangement,” Justice N Anand Venkatesh said while pointing to various studies.

Published: 06th March 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a criminal case booked against a physical education trainer (PET), headmaster and correspondent of a government-aided school for allegedly having caused the death of a child by making him do a ‘duck walk’ for coming late to school.

“This is more so in cases where physical training is imparted to children since a minor negligence or ignorant act may lead to a major injury, impairing the child for the rest of its future.” According to the prosecution, the son of one R Murali was studying in a government-aided school. The school prayer starts at 8.45 am every day and on January 17, 2018, Murali’s son reported late to school.

He along with many other latecomers were asked to perform a duck walk and while doing so, Murali’s son swooned and fell to the ground. He was rushed to the Stanley government hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar police station registered an FIR against S Jai Singh (PET), Father Arul (head master) and Father Joseph Fernandez (correspondent).

Though the prosecution failed to prove any offence against the petitioners, the court felt that the petitioners must at least, as a moral obligation, pay a compensation to the family of the child. Therefore, the court directed the trio to pay `10 lakh as compensation which was agreed to and paid by the petitioners.

“However, in doing so, this court does not wish to turn a Nelson’s eye to the issue in hand. This case has steered the attention of this court, shocking its conscience to its dismay, upon the fact that children in this country are till date being subjected to the sadistic and inhumane culture of corporal punishment,” the court said.

