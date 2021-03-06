Tax officer in DVAC net for accepting bribe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A tax officer was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe as advance to help a trader evade penal action for failing to file GST returns and other tax violations.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) said in a statement that the arrested officer is S Selvakumar, State Tax Officer (inspection unit of Intelligence-II) in the State Tax Department (erstwhile Commercial Taxes Department). DVAC said the officer initially demanded Rs 75 lakh from the trader who defaulted on filing GST returns and committed other tax violations. Based on a complaint, the officer and an auditor, Gopalakrishnan, who mediated in the alleged transaction, were booked.