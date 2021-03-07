Mumbai couple held for offering male escort job

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested a couple for allegedly cheating a person of several lakhs by giving false promises of recruiting them as male escorts. According to the police, the accused, identified as Dipankar Das Navis and Yasmin Khan Resul Begum, were arrested by the Mumbai police in February for producing porn movies.

They were brought to Chennai on Friday for a case registered here. A senior police officer from the CCB said, the couple had called for men who are willing to offer escort services to women travelling from abroad, in their website ‘MenxHer’.

“The website claimed that men who are willing to join have to pay a registration fee. If their profile is ‘liked’ by women tourists, they will be contacted for ‘services’. The men were promised that they would be paid a hefty amount too,” said the officer.

Believing this, one Manish Gupta from Anna Nagar, a businessman, came across the website in 2019 and approached the couple. Police said that the couple usually charged around Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per person for registration. However, Manish was conned to a tune of Rs 16.51 lakh through several transactions. Realising that he had been tricked, Manish lodged a complaint with the CCB.

The couple had gone into hiding ever since. CCB officials, who were unable to get to them then, shared their details with the Mumbai police before returning. The couple was remanded on Friday and their bank accounts have been frozen.