STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

New domestic arrival bus lounge opened at Chennai airport

It will connect to the aerobridge arrival corridor at Mezzanine level. As such, all arrivals will now happen only through mezzanine floor, a spokesman said.

Published: 07th March 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Airport, Passengers

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The security hold area for departure at Chennai airport will be connected end-to-end for free movement of passengers to all the departure gates at Ground Floor level with the opening of a new domestic arrival bus lounge.

The new Domestic Arrival Bus Lounge at Chennai airport, which was commissioned by AS Rajan, Special Director, Intelligence Bureau, Chennai and Rajan Chaudhary, Commissioner of Customs in the presence of Suneel Dutt, Airport Director, covers 2,500 sq mts, with arrival hall at Ground Floor Level.

It will connect to the aerobridge arrival corridor at Mezzanine level. As such, all arrivals will now happen only through mezzanine floor, a spokesman said. The New Bus Lounge offers capacity enhancement of domestic security hold area and it helps in providing additional space for remote arrival passengers and more space for parking of coaches, a release said. Transit passengers can also access the departure security hold area directly.

Features
The lounge offers capacity enhancement of domestic security hold area and helps in providing additional space for remote arrival passengers and more space for parking of coaches

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai airport
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp