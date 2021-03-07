New domestic arrival bus lounge opened at Chennai airport
It will connect to the aerobridge arrival corridor at Mezzanine level. As such, all arrivals will now happen only through mezzanine floor, a spokesman said.
CHENNAI: The security hold area for departure at Chennai airport will be connected end-to-end for free movement of passengers to all the departure gates at Ground Floor level with the opening of a new domestic arrival bus lounge.
The new Domestic Arrival Bus Lounge at Chennai airport, which was commissioned by AS Rajan, Special Director, Intelligence Bureau, Chennai and Rajan Chaudhary, Commissioner of Customs in the presence of Suneel Dutt, Airport Director, covers 2,500 sq mts, with arrival hall at Ground Floor Level.
The New Bus Lounge offers capacity enhancement of domestic security hold area and it helps in providing additional space for remote arrival passengers and more space for parking of coaches, a release said. Transit passengers can also access the departure security hold area directly.
Features
