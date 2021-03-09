Apollo breast cancer screening in Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Cancer Centre in collaboration with Lions Club will screen women for breast cancer in villages of Kancheepuram and a bus for this was launched on Monday.Actress Radhikaa Sarathkumar, along with Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, flagged off the bus and also launched the digital platform for self-examination of breast.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rathna Devi, radiation oncologist, Apollo Cancer Centre said, “One in eight women are at risk of developing breast cancer. As per National Cancer Registry 2020, two lakh new cases were diagnosed and it is predicted that in 2021 it will rise.”The hospital also launched ‘The Power to fight Breast Cancer is in Your Hands’ campaign to spread awareness on importance of regular self-examination of breast.

Meanwhile, Dr Bhawna Sirohi, breast medical oncologist, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre said, 70 per cent of women come to the hospital in advance stages and the survival rate is around 60 per cent in India, when it is 90 per cent globally. This is because of late diagnosis and lack of awareness. There is need for trained breast examiners in India. At least every two years women should go for mammogram and do self-examination at least once a month. Dr Bhawna requested people to register for trained breast examiners with Apollo.

The magnitude of economic disaster if women are affected is huge and also families would lose happiness if women don’t look after their health and suffer later, said Preetha Reddy.Meanwhile, Radhikaa stressed on the importance of self-examination and said, nobody can take care better than women themselves.Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals also spoke on the occasion.