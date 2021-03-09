STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Apollo breast cancer screening in Kancheepuram

As per National Cancer Registry 2020, two lakh new cases were diagnosed and it is predicted that in 2021 it will rise.

Published: 09th March 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Prathap C Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, Actor Radhikaa, at the launch of breast cancer awareness campaign in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Prathap C Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, Actor Radhikaa, at the launch of breast cancer awareness campaign in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Cancer Centre in collaboration with Lions Club will screen women for breast cancer in villages of Kancheepuram and a bus for this was launched on Monday.Actress Radhikaa Sarathkumar, along with Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, flagged off the bus and also launched the digital platform for self-examination of breast.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rathna Devi, radiation oncologist, Apollo Cancer Centre said, “One in eight women are at risk of developing breast cancer. As per National Cancer Registry 2020, two lakh new cases were diagnosed and it is predicted that in 2021 it will rise.”The hospital also launched ‘The Power to fight Breast Cancer is in Your Hands’ campaign to spread awareness on importance of regular self-examination of breast.

Meanwhile, Dr Bhawna Sirohi, breast medical oncologist, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre said, 70 per cent of women come to the hospital in advance stages and the survival rate is around 60 per cent in India, when it is 90 per cent globally. This is because of late diagnosis and lack of awareness. There is need for trained breast examiners in India. At least every two years women should go for mammogram and do self-examination at least once a month. Dr Bhawna requested people to register for trained breast examiners with Apollo.

The magnitude of economic disaster if women are affected is huge and also families would lose happiness if women don’t look after their health and suffer later, said Preetha Reddy.Meanwhile, Radhikaa stressed on the importance of self-examination and said, nobody can take care better than women themselves.Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals also spoke on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kancheepuram Breast cancer
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp