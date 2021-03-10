A new Alphabet in the student world

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: I have heard people talking about Alphabet in Dubai, New York and in San Francisco. I want to celebrate Kavita and Anil for succeeding in turning Alphabet into an address in such a short span. It’s a tremendous accomplishment,” said writer, orator and spiritual leader Mahatria Ra, who presided over the inauguration of Alphabet International School’s new campus at Palavakkam, on Monday.

Started by educators and entrepreneurs Kavita Saraf and Anil Saraf, the school offers a stimulating and personalised environment for its takers. The idea, Anil says, is to develop a ‘yearning for learning’. “No child should dread coming to school or wait for the bell to ring to go back home. Learning should be something to look forward to. So, we have put special focus on the infrastructure, safety and security of the students, among other things,” he said.

The school’s plush campus is purpose-built and safe, with ample open learning spaces. It is centrally air-conditioned with 100 per cent power backup, is CCTV-monitored, has four sports courts for Futsal, basketball and badminton, has a well-stocked library, well-equipped Chemistry, Physics and Biology lab, and exclusive spaces for design, art and the arts. The school has adopted the IB curriculum, which throws emphasis on developing children who are inquisitive, knowledgeable and caring.

“We enable in giving students the agency to question, disrupt existing ideas and rewrite history and theories with research- based evidence. They are in ways, eternal learners. This programme is integrated from kindergarten onwards,” he detailed. “I hope our journey towards providing the best of education and infrastructure will go on to help today’s children become better leaders of tomorrow. The entire idea is to make a difference in the lives of the children in Alphabet and to enable them to create a change in the world,” shared Anil.

The new campus is located at 3, MGR Salai, Palavakkam, ECR. Visit: www.alphabet. school, call: 9383838777 or mail: mail@alphabet.school