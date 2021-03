By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Customs seized 867 grams of gold worth Rs 39.82 lakh from two persons, said a release. Working on tip off, Bismillah Khan (21) of Thanjavur and Hepsibeula Kartheesan (30) of Tenkasi, who arrived from Dubai by Air India flight AI-906, were intercepted.

On personal search, six bundles of gold paste weighing 992 grams were recovered. On extraction 867 grams of gold valued at Rs 39.82 lakh was seized.