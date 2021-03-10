Recognising the art and the artist

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It takes a network of goaldriven, like-minded and passionate women to act as a catalyst for the economic development and empowerment of the larger community. An apt example would be the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WICCI) a national business chamber for women that has been instrumental in building entrepreneurship and businesses for women through engagement with government, institutions, global trade and networks.

WICCI Arts Leadership and WICCI Handloom Council took this International Women’s Day as yet another opportunity to pave the way for the economic independence of female artists and weavers.The Art Leadership Council virtually kicked off a nationwide project ‘Economically Independent Women Artists’ in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport & Highways; Minister of MSME, Member of Lok Sabha.

Beena Unnikrishnan, national president, Arts Leadership Council, said, “The session was aimed at creating financial literacy for artists to help them develop a sustainable career. The programme involved showcasing different art forms, exchanging ideas, opinion, and purposes through relationship-building experiences. The reason artists are unable to pursue their passion is lack of monetary support.” Later that evening, a meetand- greet over a tea and cheese soiree was hosted at Summer Palace in Santhome.

The cosy space was decked up with Beena Unnikrishnan’s acrylic artworks, which added a relaxing ambience to the discussion where a panel comprising of four male guests Zarook Shah, director, Grand Square Mall; Dharma Selvan, joint director, MSME; Jagnarain Singh, a businessman and Vivek Karunakaran, fashion designer shared the importance and influence of women in their lives. The event also marked the soft launch of Kankali, a homegrown label that aims to promote the evergreen crafts and skills of the Indian weavers.

Birthed by Sakina Ansari, the national president of WICCI Handloom Council, the brand’s debut line features an eclectic mix of asymmetrical clothing and handwoven sarees, which was showcased at the venue. “Kankali was an idea born during the pandemic. Weavers from Karaikudi, Maharashtra and West Bengal worked with me on this. The collection is an extension of pocket movement, a term we use to refer to economic independence. It’s said that women of those days were not allowed to have pockets to curb their financial freedom. I wanted to break that and incorporate pockets in my Indo-western line.

I can customise pockets even on sari blouses if people want. The collection will soon be made availabl e online, ” she explains. Sakina and Beena are planning several such sessions. “It’s important to have such events which will keep artists informed about their rights, values and encourage them to stand up for what they deserve. As much as we celebrate art, we also need to recognise the artists and their talent,” sums up Sakina.