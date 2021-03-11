50 witnesses examined in woman IPS officer sexual harassment case: Govt tells HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that the CB-CID which is probing the sexual harassment complaint made by a woman IPS officer against a top police official has so far examined 50 witnesses and footage from CCTVs has also been collected.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, recording the submissions observed that it would ask for a progress report of the inquiry and adjourned the PIL seeking CBI probe to four weeks.

It was also brought to the notice of the court by the counsel of the top police official that despite the court directions to not mention his name as per the guidelines, TV debates on the case are continuing to tarnish his image. However, the bench observed that “courts have no control over such debates”. The court made it clear that it would ask for a progress report of the inquiry.