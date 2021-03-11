STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Integrated township project proposed along ORR

It is learnt that the State is planning a large-scale housing industrial and commercial development like the town planning schemes of Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Representational Image

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An integrated township project is being proposed by a consultant appointed by the state government in the 20 to 30 acres of land near Vandalur to Mudichur stretch along the Outer Ring Road as officials are now focussing on developing 50-meter wide strip of land abutting ORR on the eastern side along the entire 62-km stretch, according to sources.

This comes after a consultant appointed to develop the 50 metres stretch has submitted a report to the government suggesting potential large-scale activities that can be developed in certain pockets along ORR by pooling the lands that are contiguous to the 50 meters wide strip factoring in the demand and advantage of quick access the stretch provides to all the National Highways and the inner city, official sources said.

This is the third feasibility report for the development of 50 metres wide strip of land abutting Outer Ring Road (ORR). It also comes in the wake of L&T Ramboll submitting a final report some three to four years ago and TNRDC in association with CMDA commissioned SOWIL Limited to prepare the Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) for Chennai Outer Ring Road (ORR) in 2004.

It is learnt that the state is planning large scale housing industrial and commercial developments alike Town Planning Schemes of Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Official sources said that the study was undertaken keeping in mind the transit-oriented development concepts across key corridors like in Delhi and Ahmedabad and international models like that of Curitiba, the capital and largest city in the Brazilian state of Paraná, and Portland,  the largest and most populous city in the US state of Oregon.

Sources said that apart from the integrated township project, suggestion has also been given to develop a recreational zone in the 5-10 acres of land in the Vandalur-Mudichur stretch. Sources said that since the area is in proximity to Vandalur Zoo and there is presence of large water bodies to support recreational activities, the idea was suggested by the consultant.

This would mean that policymakers are keen to tap Mudichur lake and Vandalur lake as potential recreational hotspots.

There is also a proposal to create a cluster of Industrial housing developments in 10 to 15 acres in the stretch between Mudichur to Kundrathur which can drive growth in the region and meet the housing needs of blue-collar workers in the region. It is learnt that the state is looking to begin large industrial housing projects, in a bid to retain employees, particularly migrant labourers.

It is also learnt that there is a proposal to develop truck bays which can cater to the parking needs of trucks loading and unloading goods in Thirumudivakkam industrial estate and nearby industrial areas.

The total strip of land acquired for the development of the ORR corridor is 122m in which 50m is being used for road development (25 metre for each carriageway). Twenty-two-metre strip of land between left and right carriageway is reserved for public transport corridor (PTC) and the remaining 50 metre wide strip on eastern side of ORR is reserved for commercial developments as per the earlier plan of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

