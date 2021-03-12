STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cost of idlis and dosas at hotels may go up by 10%

WIth cost of fuel & edible oil rising, eateries forced to revise rates

Published: 12th March 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Restaurant, food

A couple dines at a restaurant in the city. Eateries say they are struggling to keep rates of dishes in check due to rising prices of essential commodities. (File Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fancy a plate of idli/dosa with piping hot sambar and chutneys at an eatery in the morning? If yes, be prepared to pay a little bit more as hoteliers are likely to increase the rate following continuous rise in prices of edible oil, pulses and other essential commodities.

According to Dr M Venkadasubbu, President Tamil Nadu Hotels & Restaurants’ Association, “We have decided to increase the price of all eatables by 10 per cent as prices of fuel and edible oil is rising continuously. We do no see an alternative at the moment,” he said. However, Venkadasubbu did not give a time frame when it will be implemented.

Chennai Hotel Association president M Ravi said, “Hotels are finding it difficult to survive. During lockdown, 1,500 small hotels have downed shutters and many others on the verge of collapse. Business is still down as hotels are trying to recover. However, he is not sure if prices of items like idlis can be increased. “Currently, idlis are sold at `30 per plate. It can’t be priced beyond it,” he added.

He said commercial gas prices have gone up by Rs 300 in one month. “A cylinder used to cost Rs 1,500 but now it costs Rs 1,800,” says Ravi, adding that it is hand-to-mouth existence for the hotel sector. “We are waiting for the government to bail us out. Most of  the hotels have defaulted on rentals.

The price rise is further bringing down earnings. Even the cost of drumstick has gone up and so has karuveppilai,” added Ravi.  Meanwhile, Chennai Tea Shop Owners Association joint secretary TT Sukumaran said that they held a meeting recently and don’t plan to increase the price as of now.

