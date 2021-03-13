STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

29% drop in office space absorption

The office space absorption in Chennai witnessed an annual decline of about 29 per cent, according to a report by Savills, a global real  estate services provider.

Published: 13th March 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Office romance, Workplace relationships

For representational purposes

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The office space absorption in Chennai witnessed an annual decline of about 29 per cent, according to a report by Savills, a global real  estate services provider. Developers are hopeful that things will pick up from July with vaccination drive picking up.

The study said that space absorption was relatively better during the pandemic in Chennai as lockdown and supply chain bottlenecks had caused comparatively lesser impact on the commercial real estate market. S Sridharan, CREDAI chairman, Tamil Nadu Chapter, told Express that the phase of vaccination is improving and things will be normal in the next six months. Ajith Chordia, former president of Confederation of Real Estate Development Authority of India and managing director of Olympia Group  says things are firming up but vacancy levels will take time to reach pre-Covid level. 

Chordia said he encountered around 20 per cent vacancy levels during lockdown. “We manged to reclaim 10 per cent and hope to cater to the rest 10 per cent by December,” he says. Chordia hopes by July, vacancy levels across Chennai will be reduced to 50 to 60  per cent on the back of big boom in IT market, where in the salary levels  have gone up.

Chennai along with Bengaluru, witnessed sub 30 per cent drop in transaction volumes as compared to 2019, while other major cities  reported a drop of almost 40-60 per cent, says the report. The report predicts that 2021 is expected to witness approximately 5.6 mn sqft of new completions, which translates to 54 per cent higher supply as compared to 2020. Most of this upcoming supply is concentrated in Guindy and Mount Poonamallee Road.

In terms of new completions, Chennai was the only market among top six cities to register a growth in supply as compared to 2019. In continuation of the intra-city trend of 2019, developers and occupiers preferred micromarkets like OMR  pre-toll, Guindy, Mount Poonamallee Road and Pallavaram Thoraipakkam Road (PTR). The overall city-wide rentals witnessed approximately 3% year-on-year decline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai office space
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • balasubramanian dhanasekaran
    now it is not profitable to let properties in chennai. the prices of staganant from 2010 and only few takers are available. exceptions are only few pockets.
    23 hours ago reply
Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp