Two die in mishap in Poonamallee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people from Telangana died in a road mishap on the Minjur-Vandalur Outer Ring Road in Poonamalee on Friday.

The victims, Karthik (38) and Bharani Vijayakumar (28), were heading towards Tindivanam when their car rammed a 40-ft container lorry parked opposite a hotel, the police said, adding that they died on the spot.

The driver of the car sustained injuries and has been hospitalised, and the driver of the lorry, Sundarraj, is absconding. The police said lorries are not to be parked on the highway. The bodies of the deceased were sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the lorry driver.