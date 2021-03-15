Assembly polls: How Chennai's Kolathur is hot seat for DMK chief MK Stalin

By Express News Service

KNOW YOUR CONSTITUENCY

Kolathur was formed out of parts of Purasawalkam and Villivakkam during delimitation in 2008

MK Stalin was elected as the first MLA from here in the 2011 elections, and then in 2016

MK Stalin will fight from here for the third time in the upcoming elections

Ruling AIADMK is fielding Adhirajaram to take on the DMK chief here

Jagadish A from Kamal's MNM is also in the fray

MK Stalin (DMK) : Won by a margin of 37,730 votes

The Road Overbridge connecting Kolathur Main Road and the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Road has been delayed. The GCC is yet to complete its work. Meanwhile, the public are crossing the railway track, which is dangerous. Sale deeds for plots marked for ex-servicemen were given to about 4,200 people since 1997, and the remaining 600 are yet to get it.

- Deva Jawahar, former councillor

During heavy rains, issues in two pumping stations – Rajaji Nagar and Villivakkam – cause sewage-mixed water to enter houses



- G Sundar, general secretary, Anjugam Nagar Residents Association

The nearest police station for residents is over four kilometres away. Rs 1.75 crore was allotted for constructing a station but nothing has materialised.

- Sampath Kumar N, private firm employee

Rain water from Villivakkam and Rajamangalam passes through the GKM Colony. But encroachments including a marriage hall on the canal carrying the water, prevent the flow of water and cause inundation of houses

- Radharaman S, retired banker