VIT-Chennai students enter final of Microsoft's Imagine Cup

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Chennai in statement on Sunday said its students, Venkat Ragavan and Tarun Hariharan, Yogeeshwar S and Vishwath Kumar BS, have emerged as one of the finalists in the first virtual edition of 'Imagine Cup' organised by Microsoft.

There were 353 team entries and over 10,000 individual entries across India and the VIT's "Team Intelli-Sense" emerged among the top contestants, the statement added. Imagine Cup 2021 awards a prize money of USD 75,000 and a mentorship opportunity with Microsoft.

Imagine Cup is a global competition designed to empower students to apply artificial intelligence and other technologies to solve some of the world’s most critical social and sustainability problems. The VIT team focused on assistive technology for people with low vision. Microsoft and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) jointly organised this nation-wide event.

