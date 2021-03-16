A fellowship for women to capture the frames

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In 2018, the New York Film Academy (NYFA) released an infographic on Gender Equality in Film, throwing light on the inequality women face in the industry. Based on several sources and scholarly studies, NYFA’s visual study revealed how there was a 5:1 ratio of men to women working behind the scenes as directors, cinematographers, and the striking difference in the number of female award nominees and winners from non-acting categories, among other disclosures. Close to home, over the years, the representation of women in media has only been equally unequal or perhaps bleaker.

“In my years of experience as a photographer, I have had the opportunity to attend several photography-related events, which are varied in nature — from networking to mentorship. During such events, I’ve frequently observed its male-dominated nature (like every other sector). While there are talented women in the industry, the numbers are still in the margins and the gender gap is vast,” notes Gayatri Nair of Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB). Photographer Amar Ramesh of Studio A concurs. “While travelling to deliver speeches, talks, and conduct workshops on the subject, I used to hardly find women among the participants. This gap is extensive in smaller cities. The thought of addressing this gap has simmered in my mind for a long time. However, recently, while working on a parallel pursuit — 50 Inspiring Women project — the thought deepened and it took shape,” shares the creative.

On March 8, in an attempt to address the inequality and bridge the gender gap behind the camera, Studio A and CPB Foundation jointly announced the inception of Kanavu Media Lab, a year-long fellowship programme in photography and film-making for ‘female and female-identifying candidates’. “The reason to announce it on Women’s Day was to mark the day as a step in creating a difference in their lives. Through this fellowship, we not only plan to train and mentor the chosen women but also enable them to land jobs and build a career in the field. We will also be teaching nuances that go beyond the technicalities,” details Gayatri.

Five candidates will be picked for the fellowship after a streamlined interview process. “We are starting small and hoping to scale it up in the coming years. We have started receiving several enquiries about the process and application. For the fellowship, we want to go further inwards into Tamil Nadu, where it gets harder for women to join the media field. So, we will be giving preference to candidates from smaller towns and women, who we think might not have access to such opportunities due to financial restrictions and other socio-issues which could be holding them back,” explains Gayatri.

To qualify, the candidate should identify as female, must be 18 years of age or above, must be a resident of Tamil Nadu and will be required to be in Chennai between April 15-17, 2021 for the first meeting (post-selection). “Travel and accommodation will be provided and the subsequent classes/mentoring sessions will be held online from April 2021 to February 2022 for selected candidates,” shares Gayatri.

Talking about why it is critical to bring in diversity in this field, Amar says, “Photography and film have the power to tell stories. However, when the narrative is far from reality for the maker, the process often becomes objective. This is where misrepresentation creeps in. By training more women in becoming active and effective storytellers, we will be enabling them to tell their own stories and of others like them. They will bring in an authentic perspective — one that is the need of the hour.”

Applicants do not need to own a camera/laptop to join this programme. Prior knowledge of photography/videography is not required. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2021. Selection will be announced by April 7. For details, visit: link.chennaiphotobiennale.com/kanavueng