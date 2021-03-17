STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Minimally invasive heart surgery saves lives of elderly

On Tuesday, doctors at the hospital showcased how the lives of four elderly patients who were not fit for open heart surgery, were improved after the procedure.

Published: 17th March 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, and other dignitaries with a patient who underwent Mitraclip heart procedure | P Jawahar

Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, and other dignitaries with a patient who underwent Mitraclip heart procedure | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Apollo Hospital, performed back-to-back minimally invasive heart procedures to plug leaks in a heart valve, with a clip on four elderly patients suffering from severe heart failure on the same day.

On Tuesday, doctors at the hospital showcased how the lives of four elderly patients who were not fit for open heart surgery, were improved after the procedure. Speaking to the press, Dr Sai Satish, senior interventional cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals said a device called ‘Mitraclip’ was used to repair leaking mitral valve in the heart in these patients without open heart surgery.

It is a lifesaver for patients at high surgical risk and the oldest patient among the four, an 87-year-old, went home walking within three days of the procedure, he said.  Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said the procedure offers patients a second lease of life. Suneeta Reddy, MD, Apollo Group, and Preetha Reddy, VC of the Group, also praised the surgery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apollo Hospital heart surgery
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp