Tamil Nadu elections 2021: Hot seat - Egmore

By Express News Service

A detailed look at the problems plaguing Constituencies in Chennai

KNOW YOUR CONSTITUENCY

DMK has won here 9 times

AIADMK lost here three times it contested

DMDK won here once in AIADMK alliance

John Pandian from Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam will contest under the AIADMK symbol

Parandhaman of DMK will seek his mandate from here

AIADMK cadre protested against party for giving seat to TMMK

Other candidates

Priyadarshini of Makkal Needhi Maiam

Geethalakshmi of Naam Tamilar Katchi

T Prabhu of DMDK, on AMMK symbol

Voter woes

Traffic

Unemployment

Gas price hike

I run a bike-repair shop in Pudupet. Due to the pandemic, I had to keep my shop shut, and now our sales have gone down. It is the same for all the shops here

— Kumaran Lokesh, a bike mechanic

Gas price has shot up to almost `900. It needs to reduce. We have a family of five and it would be hard to shell out `900 for gas cylinders in short periods

— Valli, Chintadripet resident

Traffic jams near the Chintadripet U-turn are a problem. A proposal to construct a bridge here is still pending

— Jayanth, Pantheon Road resident