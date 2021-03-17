Tamil Nadu elections 2021: Hot seat - Egmore

A detailed look at the problems plaguing Constituencies in Chennai
KNOW YOUR CONSTITUENCY
- DMK has won here 9 times
- AIADMK lost here three times it contested
- DMDK won here once in AIADMK alliance
- John Pandian from Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam will contest under the AIADMK symbol
- Parandhaman of DMK will seek his mandate from here
- AIADMK cadre protested against party for giving seat to TMMK
Other candidates
- Priyadarshini of Makkal Needhi Maiam
- Geethalakshmi of Naam Tamilar Katchi
- T Prabhu of DMDK, on AMMK symbol
Voter woes
- Traffic
- Unemployment
- Gas price hike
I run a bike-repair shop in Pudupet. Due to the pandemic, I had to keep my shop shut, and now our sales have gone down. It is the same for all the shops here
— Kumaran Lokesh, a bike mechanic
Gas price has shot up to almost `900. It needs to reduce. We have a family of five and it would be hard to shell out `900 for gas cylinders in short periods
— Valli, Chintadripet resident
Traffic jams near the Chintadripet U-turn are a problem. A proposal to construct a bridge here is still pending
— Jayanth, Pantheon Road resident