STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu elections 2021: Hot seat - Chepauk

A detailed look at the problems plaguing the Constituencies in Chennai

Published: 18th March 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

New State Guest House, Chepauk | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

A detailed look at the problems plaguing the Constituencies in Chennai

Voter woes

  •  Safety concerns in Chepauk MRTS station
  •  Sewage and traffic issues in some areas 

Face-off

  •  Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK) vs AVA Kassali (PMK)

Other contestants

  •  Jayasimmaraja (Naam Tamilar Katchi)
  •  L Rajendran (AMMK)
  •  Mohammed Ithris (India Jananayaga Katchi) 

KNOW YOUR CONSTITUENCY

  • M Karunanidhi won thrice from here
  • If there’s one constituency that can purely be called a DMK fortress, it is the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency. Even during DMK’s worst electoral defeats in Tamil Nadu, the party always managed to win this constituency
  • DMK has won the seat nine times since 1977, except for once when it lost in 1991 to Congress which was with AIADMK’s in alliance
  • 1991 was also the first election for Jayalalithaa as AIADMK party leader (post merger with Janaki faction). Jayalalithaa led the party to a historical landslide victory of 225 seats, while the DMK was crushed to just seven seats in the Assembly
  • M Karunanidhi was sent to the Assembly from Chepauk three times in a row – 1996, 2001 & 2006.  Fast-forwarding to 2021, his grandson Udhayanidhi Stalin is now contesting from here
  • Muslims constitute majority of the population in the constituency
  • The seat is lying vacant since the death of MLA Anbazhagan J due to Covid-19 in 2020
  • Most protesters used Chepauk MRTS station to join the Jallikattu protests; station was temporarily shut for a few hours during the protests

Key places in Chepauk

  •  Madras University  Marina Beach  Chepauk Stadium   Napier Bridge   Government Omandurar Hospital

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections Chepauk Chennai Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp