Tamil Nadu elections 2021: Hot seat - Chepauk

Voter woes
- Safety concerns in Chepauk MRTS station
- Sewage and traffic issues in some areas
Face-off
- Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK) vs AVA Kassali (PMK)
Other contestants
- Jayasimmaraja (Naam Tamilar Katchi)
- L Rajendran (AMMK)
- Mohammed Ithris (India Jananayaga Katchi)
KNOW YOUR CONSTITUENCY
- M Karunanidhi won thrice from here
- If there’s one constituency that can purely be called a DMK fortress, it is the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency. Even during DMK’s worst electoral defeats in Tamil Nadu, the party always managed to win this constituency
- DMK has won the seat nine times since 1977, except for once when it lost in 1991 to Congress which was with AIADMK’s in alliance
- 1991 was also the first election for Jayalalithaa as AIADMK party leader (post merger with Janaki faction). Jayalalithaa led the party to a historical landslide victory of 225 seats, while the DMK was crushed to just seven seats in the Assembly
- M Karunanidhi was sent to the Assembly from Chepauk three times in a row – 1996, 2001 & 2006. Fast-forwarding to 2021, his grandson Udhayanidhi Stalin is now contesting from here
- Muslims constitute majority of the population in the constituency
- The seat is lying vacant since the death of MLA Anbazhagan J due to Covid-19 in 2020
- Most protesters used Chepauk MRTS station to join the Jallikattu protests; station was temporarily shut for a few hours during the protests
Key places in Chepauk
- Madras University Marina Beach Chepauk Stadium Napier Bridge Government Omandurar Hospital