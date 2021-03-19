STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai collector directs IIT Madras to release stray dogs kept in 'illegal' captivity

However, the institute claimed it was only following the recommendations of the Permanent Committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT)

Published: 19th March 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai district collector has directed IIT Madras to release the stray dogs allegedly kept under illegal captivity following a complaint filed by the Indian Welfare Organisation, but the institute claimed it was only following the recommendations of the Permanent Committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).  

In the complaint, it was alleged that IIT Madras which has captured the stray dogs in the campus for vaccination has not released them even after five months. "As per Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) rules, dogs should be released at the exact location after sterilisation and immunisation after three days but all dogs captured in IIT Madras campus are not yet released," the General Secretary of Indian Welfare Organisation alleged.

Following this, the district collector R Seethalakshmi had written to the IIT Madras director on February 5 requesting to take necessary action to release the dogs immediately.

However, IIT Madras registrar Jane Prasad has defended the institute's action saying, "A dog management process was initiated pursuant to the directions of the NGT, which constituted a permanent committee which among other things shall evolve a long-term management plan to protect wildlife within the campus," she said in the affidavit submitted on March 10 before the Madras High Court bench where People for Cattle in India (PFCI) filed a petition seeking directions to release the dogs.  

The registrar claimed in consonance with the Acts and Rules framed by AWBI, IIT Madras has designed a "dog park" -- a separate living space for stray dogs inside the campus covering an area of about 10,935 sq.ft. "Nearly 150 dogs are accommodated in this park. No dogs are chained/restrained/caged. They all roam freely in the dog park."

The official also said the dog park has all the necessary infrastructure along with a dedicated team, including a qualified veterinarian, to take good care of the dogs. Cooked fresh nutritious food along with scrambled egg twice a day is being fed.

"AWBI officials inspected the dog park and were satisfied with the infrastructure provided. The dog park is open for inspection by government authorities. In 2020, 19 deer and 1 blackbuck were rescued and taken to the forest department for treatment, of which 7 deer were injured due to dog bites. After the dog park was designed, in the last two months, only one deer death has been reported due to dog bite/attack. Therefore, to avoid any further death of deer and blackbuck due to dog bites, the NGT appointed Permanent Committee has suggested retaining the dogs in the dog park with proper care and feeding," Jane Prasad said.

As per the survey report, an estimated 265 deer and 31 blackbucks are found in the IIT Madras campus and based on the visible impression, around 58 spotted deer and 2 blackbucks will have fawns shortly.

Interestingly, IIT Madras claims that its campus has been carved out of the Guindy National Park, a protected forest and home to many animals that were not commonly seen in any urban area. However, during previous years when issues of rampant construction activities in the campus were challenged and stay orders were obtained, IIT Madras said permanent land records showed the land classification as 'poromboke' (unassessed wasteland).

The case is coming up before the NGT bench on March 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras NGT
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Vanamali
    IIT Madras appears to be following guidelines quite carefully. Reports such as the above have been worded to malign the institute. Self-styled animal rights activists seem to be behind making out a story where none exists. Those who love stray dogs are the real menace to society because they care more about stray dogs than about the human beings who are put in harm's way.
    9 hours ago reply
Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp