Sexual harassment charges get assistant professor transferred

CHENNAI: The Health Department transferred an assistant professor of general surgery at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital after postgraduate medical students complained that they were sexually harassed by the doctor.

Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr R Narayanababu issued a transfer order and a showcause notice to the doctor after a committee formed by Dean Dr P Balaji submitted its report to the DME suggesting that the professor be transferred. The 11-member committee formed after the Chief Minister’s cell sent a letter through the DME was headed by the institute’s vice principal.

It was alleged that the students first complained to the Dean, but no action was taken, forcing them to approach the CM’s cell. Denying these allegations, Balaji said, “No student came to me. They went to the CM’s cell directly. I immediately formed the committee after hearing from the CM’s cell.” The students complained to the CM’s cell in the first week of February, and the committee was formed immediately. It completed its inquiry and submitted a report the next week. “I submitted the report to the DME. The order to transfer the doctor was issued on March 10,” Balaji said.

A member of the committee also said the students didn’t complain to the head of the department or the Dean. “During the inquiry, the students detailed the allegations, and the professor denied the charges. We were shocked to hear about the professor’s behaviour. Based on the inquiry, we submitted a report to the DME and he took action based on it,” the member said. Dr Narayanababu said the doctor was transferred to the Government Peripheral Hospital, Anna Nagar, and won’t get promotions and increments.