2021 Assembly polls: DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin gets grand intro in Chennai's Chepauk

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The narrow lanes of Royapettah, where mostly the working community people live, sported a colorful look on Saturday, with speakers blazing of music accompanied by Parai, Molam, and other folk art as well.

The stage was getting prepared to welcome Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK's Youth Wing Leader and Grandson of late M Karunanidhi, who had won thrice from the Chepauk constituency.

Flanked by thousand cadres totally, the 43-year-old scion, climbed up on an auto painted in red-and-black, to ask for people’s mandate from the constituency. He was accompanied by Central Chennai's Lok Sabha MP Dhayanidhi Maran in the auto.

For the past few days, Udhayanidhi had been campaigning for the DMK candidates in various Tamil Nadu districts and this is the second appearance he is making in Chepauk, after filing his nomination. Starting at the LGN Lane, filled with a working-class population, Udhayanidhi moved into nearby localities in Royapettah such as Mohan Doss Street, Gopal Doss, where a mix of the lower middle class and middle-class community people live.

Everywhere he went, people came out of their balconies to have a peek at him, who is also a well-known cinema star. Many women, also handed over their young newborns to the scion, who named them, while young girls took selfies with him.

His campaign vehicle slowly entered into the Muslim-populated localities in Taluk 65, such as Abdul Kadar street, his vehicle stopped, and he began addressing the people. "During my visits to the TN districts, I saw huge support for the secular-alliance of DMK and people too were elated. It is no doubt we are going to win and I believe, you will give me the victory in Chepauk-Triplicane," Udhayanidhi said, receiving a rousing response from the people and cadre surrounded.

Following a short address, his campaign vehicle moved forward to Taluk 115 covering Perumal Murali Street, Pycrofts road, and so on.

After all the cracker sounds and music dimmed in the background, he went on to address people, saying that, "This is the constituency where my grandfather won thrice and brother J Anbazhagan (who died of COVID in 2020) won as well. I believe you will ensure us a big victory," he added.

He covered a total of 50 streets in two taluks of the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency. As the dawn sets in, Express went back to the tail of the rally and spoke to many residents of the constituency. Sarala R said, "Udhayanidhi will definitely win here and I can even bet on it."

Vimala, another resident, said that no matter what, Udhayanidhi will win here but he must help the poor people. "It is the home constituency for DMK and they did a lot of social services and provided essentials during the pandemic. They will surely win here," she asserted.

Many people, with whom Express interacted, also fondly recollected how the late Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Anbazhagan had helped them during the lockdown. DMK here has won here nine out of ten times since 1977. This time, the Karunanidhi family scion will take on Pattali Makkal Katchi’s 61-year-old AVA Kassali, a businessman, who hails from Thoothukudi.