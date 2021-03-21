Auto-borne snatching gang arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City police have arrested a five-member gang that was involved in snatching mobile phones and valuables on a running auto-rickshaw. As many as six phones were seized from the accused. They were identified as R Arunkumar (23) of Tondiarpet, S Vadivel (30), A Vinith Kumar (22), and M Dayalan (29) of Old Washermenpet and B Vijay (23) of Korukkupet.

The victim, G Saravanan (34) of Kumbakonam, lost his phone to a thief on Bells Road on Thursday; following which, the patrol police chased down and caught hold of the thief, who was identified as Arunkumar.

Based on his inputs, the other suspects were also secured and investigation revealed that the gang travelled in an auto-rickshaw looking for people walking alone to snatch valuables. All five men were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.