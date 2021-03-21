Planning permission for club house stayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stayed planning permission given by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for Tamil Nadu Golf Federation, to construct a club house in the Guindy golf course.

A Division Bench of Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice A A Nakkiran passed the interim order on a plea moved by Cosmopolitan Club. According to the club, the golf course has been jointly maintained by the petitioner and the federation on the basis of a joint lease accorded by the State government.

While so, in December 2018, the federation unilaterally, without the consent and knowledge of the petitioner commenced preparation for laying foundation for construction of a clubhouse in a part of the golf course when the existing club house - Travancore pavilion is very much functioning, the petitioner said. “That being the position the federation’s decision to establish a new clubhouse would be against the interest and financial condition of the existing club house,” club said.