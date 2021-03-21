STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu polls: Why is a 50-year-old marriage assistance scheme in the eye of a storm?

Certain social media handles associated with the BJP have alleged that the scheme promises assistance to Dalit men who marry Hindu women and will cause tensions in society.

Published: 21st March 2021 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the past few days, a marriage assistance scheme that has been implemented in Tamil Nadu for five decades and in three BJP-ruled States has become a cudgel with which to beat the opposition DMK on social media.

Certain social media handles associated with the BJP have alleged that the scheme promises assistance to Dalit men who marry Hindu women and will cause tensions in society.

However, the manifesto merely promises to rename the scheme (currently named after Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy), aimed at couples in which one spouse belongs to an SC or ST community, after party patriarch M Karunanidhi's mother Anjugam Ammal and increase the financial support to Rs 60,000 and 8 grams of 22-carat gold. Currently, it offers 8 gms of gold and Rs 25,000 for non-graduates and Rs 50,000 for graduates.

Nonetheless, the misinformation went viral on Twitter, after a user with the handle @Mahesh10816 tweeted the following three days ago: “In DMKs manifesto 2021, NO 259, page 73 If any boy belonging to SC / ST caste marries a girl of other Hindu castes, he will get Rs 60000 and 8 grams of Gold as incentive This is going to incite caste clashes in TN instead of healing the wounds.”

Mahesh, who is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has claimed to be a BJP functionary working in Salem.

His post was retweeted by hundreds of followers and several other Right-leaning supporters have been sharing similar messages and expressing the fear that caste Hindu girls would be abducted and married by Dalit men to avail of this assistance. Similar rhetoric was also deployed by the PMK in the aftermath of the Dharmapuri caste violence in 2012. 

Finally, DMK’s Rajya Sabha MPs RS Bharathi and NR Elango addressed reporters and said they had urged the Election Commission to take action against persons spreading false news about a scheme that has been implemented in the State for five decades.

Meanwhile, DMK and progressive Twitter handles have pointed out that similar schemes are not only implemented by BJP-ruled governments in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat state governments, but also by the Union government.

The Central government scheme, executed by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, called the Dr. Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Inter-Caste Marriages and offers a cash incentive of Rs 2.5 lakh. In Karnataka, Rs 2.5 lakh for men and Rs 3 lakh for women is offered while in Gujarat, the assistance of Rs 50,000 is offered. Madhya Pradesh offers Rs 2 lakh as an incentive. Union government data show that 1.2 lakh beneficiaries received Central assistance from 2013 -2014 to 2020. Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, all ruled by the BJP, disbursed the highest amount to the beneficiaries.

In Tamil Nadu, the scheme is implemented under two categories. The first for when either of the spouses is from an SC or ST community while the second is for when one of the spouses is from a forward class community and the other is from a BC or MBC community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
marriage assistance scheme DMK
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp